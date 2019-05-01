Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

A concerning dispute in a Vancouver Island parking lot turned rather tense this weekend, when a woman involved brought out a machete.

West Shore RCMP said a woman identified herself as the suspect who wielded a machete in Langford over the weekend following a dispute over a parking spot.

The incident took place in the Costco parking lot adjacent to the tire shop, near the McCallum Road entrance Sunday around 1 p.m.

The woman was described as a 29-year-old woman who had dark hair and was driving a Grey 2004 Ford Focus.

Hours after the initial media release went out, the suspect did call the West Shore RCMP and identified herself, said Cst. Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer. Police were initially looking for the suspect to come forward.

“We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened,” said the media relations officer had said.

April 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from the complainant reporting that she had an encounter with a woman brandishing a machete. The caller told police the incident stemmed from a verbal argument over a parking stall. The caller also reported she had been abruptly cut off by the woman.

Police say if you encounter a road rage incident do not engage with the other party, but find a safe spot to pull over and call 911 for help.

