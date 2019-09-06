Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

An elderly woman is recovering in the hospital after being violently attacked, according to the Penticton RCMP.
Mounties responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m. Friday, police said, in the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road.
A 77-year-old man was arrested. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
“The Penticton RCMP, including the General Investigative Section and Forensic Identification section, are investigating the matter at this time,” Sgt. Andrew Baylis.
“Investigators have determined there is no ongoing risk to the public. Further details may be available as the investigation progresses.”
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.