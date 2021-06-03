Witnesses sought after woman hit by pickup truck in Vernon

Police continue to investigate situation that sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing 46th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are still investigating the collision and interviewing those involved, media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators,” he said.

Emergency responders were called after 1:30 p.m. on June 2 to 25th Street and 46th Avenue. Police arrived 15 minutes later to find the victim being treated by emergency medical personnel.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be serious injuries.

Anyone witnesses who have yet to speak to police are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

