Witnesses began reporting a new wildfire in Penticton Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2020 between Sendero Canyon and Campbell Mountain. (Stefan Rzad / Facebook)
Witnesses report new wildfire sighting in Penticton
Multiple residents have witnessed smoke billowing near Sendero Canyon and Ridgedale
Reports of a new wildfire near Penticton have surfaced on social media.
The fire appears to be in the Sendero Canyon area, according to multiple witnesses.
Witnesses have reported smoke and air drops being preformed in the area.
The fire is not yet listed by BC Wildfire Services. However, BC Wildfire Services are expected to provide an update in the coming hours.
