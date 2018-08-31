With video: B.C. woman pinned by entangled deer Friday

Comox Valley RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

  • Aug. 31, 2018 3:40 p.m.
  • News

A B.C woman was assisted by RCMP members Friday morning after she was pinned to the ground by a deer.

Comox Valley RCMP on Vancouver Island were called to investigate and when two police officers arrived on the woman’s property they found the woman on the ground attacked by a deer and unable to get up.

The woman had been outside looking for her cat when she discovered a deer entangled in something by her fence. She approached the large male deer and he turned on her, knocked her to the ground, and wouldn’t let her get up.

The two police officers from the Integrated Forensic Identification Section grabbed onto the deer and were able to free the woman so she could walk to a waiting ambulance.

The BC Conservation Service attended, sedated the deer and untangled him. The woman is back home recovering from some relatively minor injuries.

Police remind the public not to approach wildlife even if they appear to be in trouble.

