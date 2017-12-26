Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

Temperatures continue to linger in sub 0 C territory, the province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail if you’re heading over mountain passes.

On Highway 97 C, in both directions, Drive BC is reporting limited visibility with Fog from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mine Road Exit.

From Trepanier Creek Bridge to Junction with Highway 97 there’s compact snow to keep an eye open for and

Highway 97C Both directions, while fog is limiting visibility further.

If you’re travelling keep in mind that Environment Canada issued a series of cold weather warnings, which means cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

The agency is asking people to watch for symptoms related to the cold, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and a change in the colour of the fingers and toes.

In British Columbia, the agency warned that the Yoho Park and Kootenay Park region could see wind chills as low as -40 C due to a cold arctic ridge of high pressure that it predicts will remain over the region for several days.

Much of Alberta, Manitoba and the entirety of Saskatchewan were also subject to the warnings, and Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the week.

Environment Canada issued the warning for parts of northern Ontario too, along with a snow squall warning for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Most Read