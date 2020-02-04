Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

(Connor Trembley - Capital News)
(Connor Trembley - Capital News)

Winter weather is wreaking havoc on Kelowna’s Old Vernon Road.

Around 1:26 p.m., crews responded to reports two vehicles in the ditch near the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Anderson Road.

The vehicles ended up in the ditch separately, but within 400 metres of each other.

One vehicle has since been towed from the ditch but the other is currently still there.

Just up the road, a large truck also found itself stuck in the middle of the road. It has since been towed out.

“The roads have been like this every winter. I’ve been out here since 9 a.m. this morning directing traffic. I haven’t seen one salt truck today,” said a resident of the area.

No injuries were reported in any of the three separate incidents.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home
Next story
Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

Two vehicles in ditch, truck stuck in the middle of the road due to icy conditions

Best Western Kelowna partners with Wicked Wine Tours to offer unique tour package

Packages are available all year-round and can be booked by contacting Best Western Kelowna

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Snow blankets Kelowna

Between 2 and 4 cm of white stuff to fall across the Okanagan on Tuesday

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen

Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

HERGOTT: Making a citizen’s arrest

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Okanagan designer looking to hire two-spirited models for New York fashion show

Jill Setah is looking for two-spirited models

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Murder and aggravated assault trial set for three days beginning July 21

Hollywood movie in North Okanagan to star 2 ‘well-known’ actors

Two ‘well-known’ actors cast in flick seeking Village of Lumby as backdrop

Most Read