Winter storm warning on Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to continue Friday (Nov. 26) on the portion of the Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.
The weather system is expected to bring heavy snow, including an additional 5 cm of snow accumulating on the roads in the area in the early afternoon.
Heavy snowfall will gradually ease later into the afternoon.
According to a weather alert issued by Environment Canada, drivers should expect reduced visibility due to snowfall, and should be aware that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.