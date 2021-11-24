Winter Storm warning in effect from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Up to 40 cm of snow can be expected in the area over the next 48 hours

Be prepared for winter driving conditions. DriveBC photo.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass starting this afternoon, and will be in effect until Friday.

A strong weather system will bring up to 30 cm of snow between now and Thursday afternoon in the region, with an additional 10 cm expected on Friday as well.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Check DriveBC for road conditions or closures prior to travelling.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

