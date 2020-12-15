Winter storm warning for Coquihalla Highway as snowfall, gusty winds expected

Up to 30 cm of snow to fall by Wednesday as winter storm warning comes into effect Tuesday, Dec. 15

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see up to 30 centimetres of snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada is warning that 20 to 30 centimetres of snow will fall throughout Tuesday, Dec. 15 together with gusty winds, as a Pacific frontal system passes through the B.C. interior. The weather agency recommended travellers postpone any non-essential travel until weather conditions improve.

This recommendation mirrors the public health regulations currently in place in B.C., which warn people to avoid non-essential travel in the province.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the winter storm warning stated. Winter tires and chains must be used as well.

Check drivebc.ca for details.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coquihalla HighwayWeather