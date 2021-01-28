Winter storm stalls trash pickup in Vernon

Changes made to garbage pickup schedule in wake of snowfall

Jack Frost’s Thursday visit means trash day will have to wait for some.

The City of Vernon said its waste collection contractor has suspended service for the remainder of Thursday, Jan. 28, due to winter storm conditions.

Any residences missed are asked to put their garbage out before 7 a.m. Friday for collection.

Further to that, if any residences are missed Friday, residents are asked to take their garbage to the curb Saturday before 7 a.m.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding in this delay.”

