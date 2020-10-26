Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

Two emergency winter shelters are opening up its doors in Kelowna, as cooler conditions set in earlier this year.

The Welcome Inn (1265 Ellis Street) will have 39 beds. The 24 hours, seven days a week shelter will open on Nov. 2, according to Journey Home. Before the shelter opens, Metro Central (1262 St. Paul Street) will continue to operate as a drop-in centre, where they have emergency mats for those who need shelter during extreme winter weather.

“The hygiene centre that was open to support those experiencing homelessness through the summer closed in order to train staff and set up the space for winter sheltering,” Amber Webster-Kotak, executive director of Metro Community said.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these vital services in our community this year.”

The Doyle Avenue Shelter (550 Doyle Avenue) will have approximately 40 beds and will be operated by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Currently, there are four shelters in Kelowna. With the addition of these two winter shelters, there will be 217 beds available on a nightly basis through the winter.

UBC Okanagan and Mission Group will be working together to make a space available to be used as an emergency winter shelter as well, but when that will be ready and open has not been released yet.

