A moose browses on twigs, struggling to survive infestation of winter ticks. Supplemental feeding can gather animals together, increasing disease and parasite transmission. (Dustin Godfrey/B.C. government)

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

With cold weather and deep snow, setting out hay to help grazing wildlife through the winter seems like a kind thing to do.

It isn’t, and it may hasten the death of hoofed animals like moose, deer, elk and wild sheep, B.C. wildlife biologists warn.

A bulletin from the forests ministry notes that supplemental feeding can have “serious negative consequences for ungulates,” the technical term for hoofed wildlife with digestive systems adapted to harsh conditions and elements. One of them is sickness or starvation with a rumen filled with supplemental feed that it can’t digest.

“Ungulates, as ruminants, have food requirements that vary seasonally,” the ministry says. “It takes weeks for the bacteria in their digestive tract to adapt to changes in diet. A sudden shift from natural winter forage to supplemental feed can result in sickness or death.”

Feeding wildlife can also attract them nearer to communities, leading to human conflict, damage to winter habitat and higher risk of parasite and disease transmission. Animals gathering at feeding sites compete for food, with dominant animals gorging themselves while weaker animals get nothing. Feeding sites can also attract predators.

Wildlife biologists study snow depth and animal condition before doing small-scale supplemental feeding, which can be helpful to draw animals away from farms and roadways.

The ministry notes that even in well-functioning ecosystems, some animals die in winter. This is the natural regulation of population, keeping it in balance with the habitat available to wild animals.

Previous story
Homeless, hurt and harassed
Next story
Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

Just Posted

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Renewed vaccination push for meningococcal disease outbreak

Looking to vaccinate 15-19 age group within Okanagan region

Crash slows West Kelowna commute

A two vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 97, Friday morning

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Kelowna pays tribute to murdered woman and children at vigil

Clara Forman and her two daughters Karina and Yesenia were remembered fondly Thursday

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Chimney fire in Winfield

Fire in Winfield a “close call”

Most Read