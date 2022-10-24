Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

Snowy, wet conditions hit the Coquihalla Highway Monday (Oct. 24).
DriveBC highway cameras show snow and foggy conditions at the Coquihalla Summit (between Hope and Merritt). Other sections of the highway, including Merritt to Kamloops, vary between dry and wet conditions.
Conditions on the Connector (Highway 97C) from Kelowna to Merritt are also varied, including snow at the Pennask Summit. Highway 3, Osoyoos to Hope, has mostly bare and wet conditions.
Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. A system that moved in Monday is expected to dump 10 to 15 centimetres of snow along that section of the highway. There are no current weather alerts for the Connector or the Coquihalla.
Updated Road conditions are available at DriveBC.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.