Credit: 50th Parallel Estate/Facebook

Winery lounge approved by Lake Country council

50th Parallel Estate Winery’s proposal for a lounge and special event area has been endorsed

Despite some public complaint about traffic and noise, Lake Country council has endorsed a winery lounge and special event area at the 50th Parallel Estate Winery.

“Existing structures are proposed to house an interior winery lounge area with a food and beverage service area, and an exterior winery lounge area. An outdoor special event area is also proposed,” said a report presented to council April 3.

The maximum capacity for the interior and exterior winery lounge endorsement area has been determined by the chief building inspector to be 300 and the maximum capacity for the special event endorsement area has been determined to be 60, said the report.

Letters sent to the district by area residents complained about the original proposal and the late operation of the area from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

District staff proposed a reduction of operations from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, which council approved during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Other wineries in the district have similar operating hours.

Mayor James Baker said there is plenty of parking on the property and most of the event traffic is by tour buses and shuttles.

“People were concerned about drunk driving on windy roads, but they have a shuttle service,” he said, adding servers in order to serve alcohol have to obtain Serving It Right certificates.

Final approval of the event area lies with the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch.

District police officer:

The district has also approved a request for a new police officer.

It has had 12 officers since 2010.

“The cost of an additional officer for 2018/2019 is expected to be $174,850. The district is responsible for 70 per cent of that cost, so $122,395. The financial plan estimates assessment growth to be 1.5 per cent annually. For 2019 this growth would be $152,223. The growth could support the cost of an additional officer,” said a report presented April 3.

The report also recommended adding an additional officer before warning signs appear in the district, like an increase in crime.

The officer would not be added until the summer of 2019.

