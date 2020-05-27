Wine tours in the Okanagan are back

Wicked Wine Tours! will begin tours on June 1, 2020 after being shutdown due to COVID-19

There are a few things that come to mind when thinking of summers in the Okanagan such as trips to the valley’s vineyards and luckily for residents, wine tours are back – with protocols.

Wicked Wine Tours! is one of the many companies to begin tours next month. While operations will look much different, Wicked Wine Tours! president Nicklas Wilson said it’s just nice to be back.

“We’re super excited,” said Wilson.

“Obviously, tourism is a people-first business and we’ve been missing our people, that’s for sure.”

To ensure guest safety, Wilson has implemented several procedures. He said that tours will be held to a maximum of six people, with only one tour per-day and walk-ins will not be permitted. In order to secure a tour, guests will have to make a reservation in advance.

“We will be practicing social distancing,” said Wilson.

“Only our larger vehicles will be in use. We maintain an immaculate fleet already, but we will continue to wash and sanitize between tours. Complimentary masks and sanitizer will be available for guests and tour guides will also be wearing masks.”

Due to the changing business model, Wilson said the tour will losing out on thousands of guests due to the limitations surrounding COVID-19.

“The limitations have crushed our business model and have forced us to get re-set and re-envision our business,” said Wilson.

“We’ll provide a personalized experience, but unfortunately it won’t be nearly inexpensive as it has in the past.”

The wine industry is a big part of the Okanagan’s tourism industry and a driving factor in the valley’s economy. So, there’s no better time to get out and support local businesses. For available tours and bookings, click here.

