Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

General manager and winemaker Val Tait of Bench 1775 Winery with some of this year’s ice wine grape harvest. A new long-term plan has been launched by the BC Wine Institute. (File photo - Western News)

After 18 months of industry engagement and coming on the heels of this week’s BC Wine Industry Insight Conference at the Lakeside Resort, the BC Wine Institute has announced the launch of the WineBC2030 long-term strategic plan.

The conference brought together over 200 industry stakeholders and provided a overview of the current and future states of the wine industry from experts in the field.

“In a rapidly evolving environment, the global wine industry is changing at an unprecedented rate,” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of the BC Wine Institute in a news release. “WineBC2030 is about coordinating efforts to provide a vibrant future for the next generation of farmers and winemakers to thrive.”

The BC Wine Institute partnered with The Artemis Group and O’Donnell Lane LLP to develop a well-actioned plan for the B.C. wine industry. The result is a synchronized strategy for all areas of the industry, a guide for decision-making over the next ten years that is tailored to the strengths of the region as a whole.

“It has been a privilege working together with the BC Wine Institute on the WineBC2030 project and getting to know this extremely diverse and rich region,” said Honore Comfort, founder of The Artemis Group. “B.C. is poised to rise to the next level of prominence within the global wine industry. Our goal with the plan is to offer the insights, strategy and direction to guide the process and help the industry leverage its unique strengths to build a healthy and profitable future.”

The final long-term strategic plan for the British Columbia wine industry serves as a dynamic model designed as a high-level and visionary road map to guide implementation, facilitate decision-making, adapt to shifting external forces, and motivate an industry to grow and change.

Full report can be viewed at this site: https://winebc2030.com/?inf_contact_key=10f508e5afcd10ce29c974b5616af13d

An overview of the Okanagan Valley wine producing region. (Submitted photo - Western News)