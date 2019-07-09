The B.C. Wine and Food Truck Face-Off, takes place August 16, 2019, from 7 – 9 p.m., at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall. (Okanagan Wine Festivals)

Wine and food trucks set to face-off at new Kelowna event

The wine and food pairing competition will feature local wineries paired with seven food trucks

Food and wine are set to showdown this summer at the B.C. Wine and Food Truck Face-Off.

The face-off is set to take place August 16, 2019, from 7 – 9 p.m., at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall.

The competition will bring a festival-style tasting experience, showcasing several Okanagan food trucks and wineries. At the end of the night, guests of the event will vote on their favourite pairings and one will be crowned “Best Pairing.”

“This is going to be the wine and food event of the summer,” said Angela Brown, Okanagan Wine Festivals society chair.

“If there’s anything people love in the Okanagan, it’s our excellent wines and our fantastic local food trucks. This event gives people a chance to explore both of these—and their palate—in a fun, relaxed environment. It’s a unique face-off between world-class B.C. wine and local artisan street food that we can’t wait to share with everyone!”

Participating food trucks include Rollie’s Roadhouse, The Deli Don, Artisto Gelato, Street Eats, Inferno Woodfire Pizza, Peter Ze German Streetfood, and The Boneyard BBQ and Grilling. Some of the participating wineries include The View Winery, Dirty Laundry Vineyard, House of Rose Winery, Indigenous World Winery, Sperling Vineyards, Crescent Hill Winery, and O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars. Pairings, which have been created by celebrated sommelier Bram Bolwijn, will be revealed at the event.

The event will also feature local musicians and lawn games. The B.C. Wine and Food Truck Face-Off is a 19+ only event. For more details, visit thewinefestivals.com/events.

