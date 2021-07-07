Windstorm knocking down North Okanagan trees, power lines

Good Samaritans buck up a willow tree that fell across Lakeshore Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon. (Kimmy LJ photo)
A tree is down across Fletcher Avenue in Armstrong, dragging some wires down with it Wednesday afternoon. (Lori Galdino photo)

Wednesday’s windstorm is causing chaos around town.

There are several reports of wires down across the North Okanagan.

In Armstrong, a tree has taken down lines and pulled a power pole into a precarious position over Fletcher Avenue.

There are several residents reporting power outages in the area. Trees are down in several areas causing widespread outages.

In Vernon, lines have been disconnected from a power pole at 27th Street and 25th Avenue. Vernon Fire Rescue crews are on scene.

A willow tree split on Lakeshore Road and has both lanes blocked. Nearby resident Curtis Lacroix didn’t want to drive around, so he got his chainsaw and cut up the tree and made room for cars to pass.

Lines are also down across a driveway in the 8000 block of Old Kamloops Road.

In Armstrong, there are 1,992 people without power south of Schoolhouse Road and north of MacDonald Road.

There are 179 homes without power north of Rosedale Avenue with an estimated repair time of 4 p.m.

In Spallumhceen, 57 homes are in the dark south of McLeod Road.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms threaten North Okanagan, Shuswap

READ MORE: Spallumcheen highway barriers placed recently are now being adjusted or removed

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outagesWindstorm

Previous story
Human remains found in Manning Park, believed to be those of man missing since October 2020
Next story
More businesses want proof of vaccination: lawyer

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers athletic therapist Ty Robinson (right) is joining the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers trainer trades hockey for pro football

Bird Canada has ceased its Kelowna operations. (Contributed)
Shared e-scooter fleet in Kelowna down 70% as Bird flies coop

Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake, although it’s been deemed safe to use. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
No toxins detected in Lake Country’s Wood Lake

(BC Wildfire Services)
More fires being held near Mabel Lake north of Vernon