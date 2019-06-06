Windshield smashed by boulder in Rutland

Bailey Francis was awaiting the arrival of a Shaw technician on Sunday morning after moving into Solly Court, but when he came to the door, he brought along some bad news.

A large boulder had been tossed onto her vehicle smashing the windshield of the blue Nissan Sentra parked in the Rutland neighbourhood.

“It was actually the Shaw guy that saw it,” Francis said. “He said it looks like the kids were up to no good and there was a rock on my car. I thought he meant gravel.”

Francis called the police to report the incident, but she said there’s probably not much they can do to catch the individual or individuals responsible.

Kelowna RCMP said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“A similar act of mischief was carried out on nearby Duggan Court, where the suspect or suspects tossed a patio stone through the windshield of an older model brown Ford Expedition,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Any witnesses, or individuals with surveillance footage are asked to come forward to speak with Kelowna RCMP to help with the ongoing investigation.

“I’m only here temporarily,” she said about her new home. “And this made me glad that I am only here temporarily.”

The rock, which weighs around 80 to 85 pounds, is a landscaping rock that Francis believed was carried from the decorative median.

“I had neighbours come up to me and said stuff like this doesn’t happen,” she said. “A note was even stuck to my car asking the people to come forward.”

As for motive, Francis said she believes it was some people messing around in the neighbourhood out to cause trouble.

“I was parked on the street and there’s not a lot of cars that park on the street,” she said. “I think my vehicle was most convenient.”

She has since had her windshield replaced

“(The neighbourhood) is a nice quiet place and I think this was just bad luck,” she said. “Sort of the wrong place, wrong time.”

