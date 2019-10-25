A double, then single, rainbow shows up following Friday’s storm. Unfortunately, not all of the damage from the storm will disappear so quickly. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Winds stop but BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Although the windstorm may have passed, the power outages continue.

BC Hydro issued a news release at 5 p.m. stating that the Southern Interior is one of the hardest hit regions in B.C., meaning some customers in some areas, including the Shuswap, will remain without power.

“Due to the extent of damage in some areas, customers in the hardest hits areas should prepare to be without power overnight. This includes customers in Chase, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Dawson Creek and 100 Mile House,” BC Hydro states.

Strong winds caused widespread damage to hydro’s electrical system in multiple regions of the province, resulting in outages to about 120,500 customers. The high winds caused branches and trees to break and come in contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment.

Hydro says the hardest hit areas are the Southern Interior, Lower Mainland and northern Vancouver Island. A snow storm in the Peace region also caused damage and resulted in outages to customers in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Smithers.

Read more: Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

Read more: Eagle’s death causes power outage

Although crews are continuing to work to repair damaged equipment, including power lines, power poles and transformers, the damage may be too extensive to repair tonight. BC Hydro says all available resources will continue to work throughout the evening and overnight to safely restore power.

Hydro is still receiving reports of downed power lines. A downed power line is considered an emergency and members of the public should stay at least 10 metres back and call 911 immediately.

BC Hydro states it appreciates its customers’ patience as repair work continues. Updated estimates for power restoration will be provided as they become available at bchydro.com/outages.

This BC Hydro map of outages was taken at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

In the midst of a massive windstorm storm, a tree fell on the car park of a Chase residence at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

