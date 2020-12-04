Windows damaged by pellet gun at both Salmon Arm Askew’s locations

Damage to window panes at the downtown Salmon Arm Askew’s location could still be seen on Dec. 4. It was apparently caused by a pellet gun overnight on Dec. 2. The uptown Askew’s was also damaged. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Windows at both Salmon Arm Askew’s Foods locations were damaged overnight on Wednesday, Dec. 2, apparently by a pellet or BB gun.

Heather Turner, the store manager of the uptown Askew’s location, said the damage was caused sometime between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., likely after the store had closed. She said the RCMP officer who investigated the damage said it seemed to be caused by a high-powered BB or pellet gun. Turner added the officer was not surprised the bakery staff on the overnight shift did not hear the pellets being fired at the glass.

Turner said a total of 18 chips were found in the windows at the uptown store affecting four panes of glass, including two large 8’ x 8’ panes. She said seven panes of glass were damaged at the downtown store.

Downtown, single chips were left in each pane of the windows facing Lakeshore Drive. Uptown, multiple shots were fired into the two large panes and large cracks formed between them.

Turner said they are seeking a quote for repairs to begin and hopes the RCMP investigation is successful so someone can be held accountable.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

