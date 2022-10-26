Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Environment Canada has issued warnings related to strong winds on the Coquihalla and Connector.

Winds are expected to pick up either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and last through to the afternoon.

Drivers should expect strong crosswinds on the highways.

With winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour, items not tied down may be sent flying.

Bring loose items inside or tie them down to avoid damage or potential injuries.

Environment Canada expects the winds to start dying down Thursday evening.

