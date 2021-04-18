Windsurfers enjoying a windstorm on Skaha Lake in Penticton on March 28, 2021. (Sandy Steck Photography)

Wind warning issued for Okanagan Valley

Boaters are being warned of gusts up to 70 km/h by late afternoon on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sunday afternoon, with 70 km/h winds expected to hit the Okanagan Valley.

The wind warning affects South Okanagan, including Penticton, Central Okanagan, including Kelowna and North Okanagan, including Vernon.

Northerly wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h will start this afternoon and go into the early evening across Okanagan Lake.

A cold front will move across Okanagan Lake this afternoon, bringing strong wind gusts through the Okanagan Valley. Winds will become north 40 to 50 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h this afternoon as the front moves through the region. The strongest gusts are expected to be between Peachland and Crescent Beach.

Winds are forecast to ease this evening.

Recreational boaters should be prepared for strong and gusty winds and exercise caution on the lake. Boats may break free from moorings, warned Environment Canada.

Three weekends ago, Penticton recorded winds of up to 75 km/h at one point in the afternoon.

Kitesurfers could be seen enjoying the wind on Skaha Lake during the last wind storm.

READ MORE: Kiteboards, surfers catch air on Skaha Lake during windstorm

