The Richter Wildfire, near Cawston, is at an estimated 250 hectares as of Saturday, July 27. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Wind causes Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen to grow

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

The Richter Mountain Wildfire, near Cawston, is now an estimated 250 hectares, according to information from BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, July 27.

The growth occurred away from structures and communities and is a result of winds that occurred on Friday evening and the dry and warm conditions.

READ MORE: Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

BC Wildfire said there are currently 67 personnel and heavy equipment on site with five helicopters supporting their suppression efforts. Fire activity may increase throughout the day as increased wind speeds are forecast for this afternoon.

“There is availability of air tanker support should it be needed but we don’t have it onsite at the moment,” said Nicole Bonnet, BC Wildfire media spokesperson. “(The air tanker support) really depends on what the operational plan is for the day and whether or not there is actionable objectives. There is some terrain out there where it doesn’t make sense to utilize them, but it depends on what the needs are for the day.”

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen to issue an evacuation alert Friday afternoon for 10 properties in the area.

The impacted addresses are listed below:

  • 1090 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1131 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1125 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1143 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1095 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1009 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1117 HIGHWAY 3
  • 101 CHOPAKA RD
  • 963 HIGHWAY 3
  • 1002 HIGHWAY 3

Residents of these addresses should be prepared to leave their homes at a moments notice as an evacuation order could be issued at any time. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna serves up deals for Monday’s National Wing Day

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Letter: Speak out over childcare shortage

To the editor: I am writing to you in regard to the… Continue reading

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Most Read