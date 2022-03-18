Wilson’s Landing Fire Hall (Photo/Wilson’s Landing Fire Department)

Wilson’s Landing Fire Hall (Photo/Wilson’s Landing Fire Department)

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department looking for a few good recruits

Department hosting an open house and BBQ Saturday, Apr. 2

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department is hosting a recruitment open house and BBQ next month.

The event is for anyone interested in joining the department as a paid-on-call member, living in communities along Westside Road between Traders Cove and Shelter Cove. It will feature information about the department’s fire and first medical response programs, speak with local firefighters, as well as provide an opportunity to ask questions.

Application packages and recruitment information will be available and may also be downloaded from the RDCO website. Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of the community fire hall, Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road North. As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

The open house is Saturday, April 2 between 4 and 6:30 p.m. at Station 42. Interviews and physical testing of potential candidates will take place April 4-8 and training will be provided for successful applicants starting April 13.

Read More: B.C. housing sales meddling upsets realtors

Read More: Kelowna COVID protester facing charges of assault in court next month

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersRecruitment

Previous story
Wanted man arrested with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, weapons in Vernon

Just Posted

A large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, were discovered on a wanted person by an alert RCMP officer in Vernon recently. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Wanted man arrested with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, weapons in Vernon

Colin Krieger, Maverick Party leadership candidate, is in Vernon Friday, March 18. (Contributed)
Maverick Party leadership candidate in Vernon

(Contributed)
UBCO volleyball player/Kelowna native wins Canada West Rookie of the Year

Site plan indicating building locations with digitally embedded renderings (Photo/District of Peachland)
Major makeover proposed for Todd’s RV in Peachland