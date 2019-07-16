Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament in Kelowna benefiting YMCA of Okanagan

The tournament is sold out with 144 golfers swinging for the cause

For the 10th year in a row, the William M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament will take to the fairway at Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Tee time for the event is 1 p.m. next Monday and has sold out with 144 golfers swinging their way through 18 holes, lunch and dinner to benefit the YMCA of Okanagan.

All funds raised at this event stay local and go directly to support families in need, providing children, youth and families from our community with access to necessary resources.

Over $100,000 in prizes are up for grabs at the event, including a chance to win up to $25,000, new cars and more.

More information about the tournament can be found at ymcaokanagan.ca.

