Willowstone Academy students wow Kelowna council on climate change

Kelowna council was full of praise for a group of private school students that took home the top prize in the 2023 Sustainable Development Challenge.

Students from Willowstone Academy’s Better World Club competed against other high schools across the city and appeared before council on April 17, and let them know the world is experiencing a biodiversity crisis.

“We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life,” said one student quoting from a United Nations report.

Council was so impressed with the student’s presentation that it matched the $5,000 Willowstone was awarded for winning the challenge.

“We are appreciative of the work you have been doing to keep Kelowna healthy and clean,” added another student. “We may be young but we can do amazing things, especially with the help of council. Take away this, we are the re-wilding generation.”

The group told council their project over the summer is to conduct public awareness campaigns to encourage the planting of trees and plants across the city. The students also have their own planting events scheduled.

Several councillors took turns praising the students’ work.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow, you need a healthy environment,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

Coun. Charlie Hodge said he began “being green” at about the same age as the students.

“We need more young people like you to be involved,” added. “No matter what anyone says to you, you are doing the right thing.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who was master of ceremonies for the Sustainable Development Challenge awards, noted this was the first time the winners have presented to council.

“So you guys are trendsetters in that way and I’m blown away by what you have brought forward.”

In telling the students the city was giving them the additional $5,000, Mayor Tom Dyas also asked them to report back on the progress of their project.

“So that you are able to be that much more successful in your ventures.”

