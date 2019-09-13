A former treasurer pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 against the Special Olympics Society in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

A former treasurer pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 involving the Williams Lake Chapter of the Special Olympics Society.

Dianne Lynn Lee was charged with 11 counts of uttering forged documents, one account of fraud over $5,00 and one count of theft over $5,000.

Her preliminary inquiry began in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday, Sept. 13, where Lee entered a guilty plea.

She will be sentenced in December, and a pre-sentencing report has been requested, Crown Counsel Julie Dufour confirmed.

Lee was originally charged in August 2018.

Read more: Woman charged with fraud against Special Olympics Society makes court appearance

The Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint and allegations of the fraud on Oct. 20, 2017 and a subsequent police investigation revealed that between August 2016 and August 2016, the society was the victim of internal fraud.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service
Next story
Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Just Posted

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Most Read