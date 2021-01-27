Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Williams Lake medevac flight encounters drone at Kelowna International Airport

The airport is a no-drone zone to keep aircraft safe at all times

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is a no-drone zone and yet a medevac flight coming in from Williams Lake encountered one on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

According to the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORS), the medevac was 200 feet above ground level when the drone passed underneath it as it was landing.

The report added the airport’s tower control immediately called 911 and reported the incident to the Kelowna RCMP.

YLW staff said the occurrence had no impact on flights or airport operations, but are reminding operators that they can’t fly drones at the airport.

“We recognize these types of events can be cause for concern,” airport staff said.

“However, drone usage laws are strictly monitored and enforced at YLW.”

As of June 2019, all remotely piloted aircraft must follow Transport Canada requirements. Failure to comply results in penalties. More information on the requirements can be found here.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Okanagan study looking for volunteers of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's

