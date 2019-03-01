William R Bennett bridge backed up with distracted driving check

Were you late for work?
Looks like you have a good excuse.
A reader called in to the Capital News to point out that Mounties slowed bridge traffic this morning with a distracted driving check at the Kelowna side of the bridge.
According to the bridge cam there’s still a heavy flow of traffic funnelling in to Kelowna, from West Kelowna.
We’ll update with information from the RCMP soon.
