Will Kelowna see a white Christmas this year?

Kelowna had just 1 cm on the ground on Christmas Day in 2018

Will Kelowna have a white Christmas this year?

The answer is maybe.

Kelowna has a bit of snow in the forecast for Sunday night, but there’s no guarantee it will stick as daytime highs will be slightly above freezing on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees.

Back in 2016, here was roughly 15 cm on the ground for Christmas.

2017 saw around 7 cm on the ground and last year Kelowna barely had any snow with just about 1 cm on the ground.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission feeds over 800 at annual Christmas Banquet

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts
Next story
‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

Just Posted

Will Kelowna see a white Christmas this year?

Kelowna had just 1 cm on the ground on Christmas Day in 2018

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission feeds over 800 at annual Christmas Banquet

The annual event dates back 40 years

Minivan gifted to Lake Country family after daughter’s diagnosis

The van, donated through Inspire Kindness Productions, will help with trips to Children’s Hospital

Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents - and Black Press readers… Continue reading

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

COLUMN: Creating a positive shopping experience

The Summerland Sip N’ Shop on Saturday offered a relaxing atmosphere

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Most Read