Fawn in British Columbia. (Contributed)

WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Fawning season occurs from May to early July

It’s that time of year again when bushy-tailed fawns can be seen roaming around town and WildSafeBC would like to remind residents that if they find a fawn, it should be left alone.

According to WildSafe BC, a doe will often leave her fawn (or fawns) alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse. Scentless and silent, fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for it is to leave them alone.

As soon as you remove a fawn from the bedding area, you are greatly decreasing its chance of survival. Please stay on marked trails as this reduces your chance of stumbling upon a hidden fawn. If you do find one, be cautious and alert as you may have just come between a mother and her baby.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Fawning season occurs from May to early July until the fawns become more independent of their mothers. It is important for pet owners to keep dogs on leash during this time. Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns since dogs are members of the canid family and are the natural predators of fawns in the wild. If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive.

It is important to also note, that under the Wildlife Act, it is unlawful to possess wildlife without proper permits, and so picking up a fawn could result in a fine. If you observe a fawn or other young animal that appears to have been left alone for an extended period of time, contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service through the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ arrest

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

