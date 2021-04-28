WildSafeBC expands service into Kelowna, Lake Country

WildSafeBC currently only offers its programs on the west side of Okanagan Lake

WildSafeBC will be expanding its service in the Central Okanagan this year to prevent more human-wildlife conflicts as bear season begins.

Currently, WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside provides educational services in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland, and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. With the expansion, the program will be available in Kelowna, Lake Country and the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

WildSafeBC aims to reduce human-wildlife conflict through education, collaboration and community solutions.

The Central Okanagan program will be led by Meg Bjordal, who is the current program coordinator for WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside.

Bjordal will conduct door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, as well as delivering the WildSafe Ranger Program for students and wildlife awareness and safety education sessions.

COVID-19 has changed how these services will be delivered, with many of the sessions delivered physically distanced.

“We will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips as the season progresses on our local Facebook page,” WildSafeBC said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the community and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”

To report wildlife in conflict, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

