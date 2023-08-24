Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)

In light of all the fires around, free emergency preparedness workshops are being offered for seniors next week.

The NexusBC Community Resource Centre is helping to prepare seniors for when emergencies happen.

The Centre is offering free one-hour workshops to prepare seniors for unexpected situations.

“We’ve been offering emergency preparedness workshops for over a year and have delivered this workshop to over 250 seniors” said Pam Myers, executive director for NexusBC. “We are also available to go provide this workshop on-site at retirement residences and for larger groups of seniors.”

Participants will learn what to have at home in case they need to shelter in place, and what to have ready in case of an evacuation order.

“Having a plan is important because it can reduce fear and anxiety,” said Myers.

At the workshop, participants will receive a free Grab and Go bag, along with a home preparedness guide.

Entry is free to the workshop, however seating is limited. To register, visit nexusbc.ca or phone 250-545-0585.

The next workshops take place at the Vernon office at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29; Thursday, Aug. 31; Oct. 18; Oct. 25; Nov. 1; and Nov. 8.

