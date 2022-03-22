Wildfires spark North Okanagan emergency evacuation route funds

North Okanagan local governments will share in provincial funding to develop emergency evacuation route plans to better prepare for emergencies such as the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire. The funding was announced Monday, March 21, 2022. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)

Local governments in the North Okanagan will receive a share of $560,000 in provincial funding to help prepare evacuation routes in the event of an emergency.

Fourteen First Nations and local governments will be supported by the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. Armstrong Spallumcheen will receive $45,312.50 for a regional evacuation plan, while $25,000 will go to the Regional District of North Okanagan for a Lumby-Mabel Lake/Shuswap River evacuation route plan.

“As we’ve seen with the past year’s heat dome, wildfires, flooding and mudslides, preparing for emergencies is critical,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a press release. “This funding will go a long way to support First Nations and local governments to help ensure people’s safety during emergencies or disasters.”

The funding will help communities to update or create new evacuation route plans for residents without an established route in the event of a large-scale disaster.

“Given the increased frequency, intensity and duration of disasters caused by climate change, it’s clear that we need to support essential work that communities are doing, like planning evacuation routes,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness.

“Since 2017, we’ve seen great success with this program as it supports both First Nations and local governments in realizing their emergency preparedness goals.”

The funding for evacuation route planning is part of the $189 million Community Emergencies Preparedness Fund, administered through the Union of BC Municipalities.

Following last year’s flooding and wildfires, the 2022 budget provides $2.1 billion to help affected communities to rebuild and to bolster defences against future disasters.

The funding has been available since 2017 and supports local projects designed to mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.

READ MORE: Budget funding for BC Wildfire Service garners mixed reaction from experts

READ MORE: Safety board says flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C.

Brendan Shykora

Fire evacuation