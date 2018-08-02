An animal scrambles while flames consume structures as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Just a month into the budget year, the state has already spent more than one-quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $125 million, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Mike Mohler said Wednesday.

Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forests, chaparral and grasslands have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

“We’re being surprised. Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons,” Gov. Jerry Brown said at a news conference. “We’re in uncharted territory.”

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida but Brown repeated predictions from fire officials that California can expect a future of devastating fires, in part because of the changing climate.

“People are doing everything they can, but nature is very powerful and we’re not on the side of nature,” Brown said.

Related: California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Related: New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

The largest blaze burned in the Redding area, in Shasta County north of Sacramento. Six people, including two firefighters, have died and the fire has destroyed 1,058 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, including barns and warehouses, making it the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history, state fire officials said.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

However, authorities who had feared there might be more casualties reported Wednesday that all those who had been reported missing had been located.

The fire, which is nearly twice the size of Sacramento, was only 35 per cent contained after more than a week.

“Unstable conditions, shifting winds, steep terrain, and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters,” a state fire update warned Wednesday evening, noting that 35-mph wind gusts were expected on ridge tops that could whip up the flames.

Meanwhile, at least three new fires erupted Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada region, including a blaze in Placer County that had consumed 1 1/2 square miles (1,000 acres or 4 square kilometres) of land.

North and east of San Francisco, two wildfires that began Tuesday near the communities of Covelo and Yuba City continued to burn through grass, brush and timberlands. The fire near Covelo prompted evacuation orders for about 60 homes in the farming and ranching area on the edge of the Mendocino National Forest.

Twin fires also burned in Mendocino and Lake counties. They burned 14 homes and threatened 12,000 more.

A 100-square mile fire near Yosemite National Park prompted evacuation orders Wednesday for the community of Wawona inside the park, which has fewer than 200 residents. Yosemite Valley and other areas of the park have been closed to tourists since July 25 because of heavy smoke from the fire, which has burned nearly 64,000 acres (258 square kilometres) and is only 39 per cent contained.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco also contributed to this report.

___

Janie Har And Brian Skoloff, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion
Next story
Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

Just Posted

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Suzy Clark, 20, has been missing since July 28.

Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Province demands additional $300,000 regional compost facility upgrade

Kelowna and Vernon to share the costs on project now costing $800,000

Campers evacuated due to Mabel fire

Monte Lake triples in size, crews battling several other blazes

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

Okanagan real estate market cools off

The Okanagan Mainland Real Estate Board is reporting that sales are down 23 per cent

Nearly 100 firefighters battle Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

Wildfire crews combat hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. Lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Most Read