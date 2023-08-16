Wildfires near Keremeos balloon to more than 10K hectares

The two wildfires combined on Aug. 15 and swelled overnight causing evacuations

In a single night, the two wildfires south of Keremeos merged together and ballooned to more than 10 times their previously estimated size.

The Crater Creek fire and the Gillanders Creek fire were estimated at 697 hectares and 480 hectares, respectively, earlier in the day on Aug. 15.

By the morning of Aug. 16, the size estimate had grown to more than 10,000 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ordered evacuations for 13 properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road, as well as the ranger station at Cathedral Lakes Park.

Another 74 properties are on evacuation alert in the RDOS along the Similkameen River from the Village of Keremeos going west and following Highway 3 for 13 kilometres.

The full lists of evacuation orders and alerts can be found on emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427 7th Ave. in Keremeos.

All residents on evacuation orders are asked to register at the ESS Reception Centre. Residents on evacuation alert or order can call ESS at 250-486-1890 for further information.

People concerned about evacuees are asked to call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Residents on evacuation alerts and orders, or who have been displaced from their home due to the emergency, are asked self-register for ESS through Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

