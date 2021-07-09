(BC Wildfire Service photo)

(BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfires burning north of Big White deemed under control

The two wildfires burning north of Big White have been categorized as under control by BC Wildfire Service.

The Derickson Lake — still measured at 1,140 hectares in size — was first spotted on June 29 and has not seen any growth over the last few days. The Long Loch wildfire burning nearby is being held at 60 hectares. Both were caused by lightning.

Earlier this week, fire crews and personnel began constructing guards around each of the fires with the help of heavy equipment.

Capital News reached out to the agency for details on Friday (July 9) no further updates were available.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Okanagan

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week