BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

Crews continue to action Placer Mountan wildfire 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos

A planned ignition on the Placer Mountain fire located 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos was successful.

The goal of the ignition was to reduce fuels from the fire’s path.

The fire is now 1,017 hectares in size.

Related: Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

The lightning caused fire is still considered zero percent contained.

An evacuation alert is in place or Cathedral Lake Lodge and an Area Restriction Order was put in place as of noon, July 28th for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake to protect public safety and the safety of firefighting personnel.

Related: Evacuation alert for Cathedral Lakes Lodge due to Placer Mountain wildfire

As of last update, 98 firefighters, six helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment are working the fire.

On the east flank of the fire, crews will complete construction of guard moving south to join a machine guard that is progressing northward.

Crews will complete a helipad in Division A (north of McBride Creek) and in Division B (south of McBride Creek) crews are locating, inspecting and marking the location of existing helipads. They will also continue with mop-up and patrol on the fires northern flank working eastward.

Structural protection assessments are being carried out on identified structures within the vicinity of the fire.

The fire was discovered on July 17 when a lightning storm ripped through the area.

The wildfire is burning near parts of the Diamond Creek fire which started in the backcountry of Washington and crossed the border last summer forcing the closure of Cathedral Lake Lodge and campground.

Related: Massive cross-border wildfire growing rapidly

We will update this story as more information comes available.

 

Previous story
Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households
Next story
Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

Just Posted

UPDATE: People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

‘Great progress’ on sections of Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Kelowna council commits to urban core development

Supports shift away from outlying suburban housing growth

New budget approved for Downtown Kelowna Association

Homeless issue on Leon Avenue remains ongoing concern

Q&A with Country local star Chad Brownlee

Brownlee will headline Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Police to meet with family of missing Sun Peaks man

Kamloops Mounties to meet with parents of Ryan Shtuka who disappeared in February

Fire near Naramata now classified as ‘held’

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

BC Wildfire Service making progress on Okanagan wildfires

Goode’s Creek wildfire continues to grow

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

Most Read