Wildfire still out of control near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire is still 32 hectares in size

The Glenfir Road wildfire is burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata and estimated to be 32 hectares. -Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Update: 6 p.m.

The Glenfir Road wildfire is still listed as out of control and firefighters are actively working to suppress the blaze. However, fire crews are being hindered by recreational boating activity on Okanagan Lake.

A statement from the Kamloops Fire Centre at 6:09 p.m. reads “The BC Wildfire Service response to the wildfires near Kelowna is being impacted by boaters on Okanagan Lake. Stay clear of helicopters and skimmers. It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close. It stops us from doing our job and puts your communities at risk. The lake is large enough to accommodate our air operations and weekend fun. Support our crews by staying clear of wildfire response operations.”

Update: 12 p.m.

“Crews will continue extinguishing hot spots while advancing into the black. In addition, firefighters will initiate a final patrol at the bottom half of this fire in order to detect and smother any remaining heat,” according to BC Wildfire.

Fourty-one firefighters are on scene today with air support as needed and the Naramata Fire Department are on night duty.

Original:

BC Wildfire crews are still working to contain the Glenfir Road wildfire, located 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata.

As of Friday, July 27, the fire is 32 hectares in size and ground crews have been moved from other wildfires to increase the containment of this fire, according to BC Wildfire Service’s website.

“Crews will continue to progress from the southeast corner to the north, extinguishing hot spots along the way. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to detect further hot spots,” the website said.

About 65 personnel are on site with air support as needed.

The wildfire is still out of control.

“Direct sun exposure and little to no shade makes the working conditions on this wildfire tough for crews,” the website said.

