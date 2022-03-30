(Screenshot)

Wildfire sparks west of Merritt

Sunshine Valley Road fire sitting at 4.1 hectares

It may still be March, but Kamloops Fire Centre is already seeing wildfire activity.

B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a pair of new fires that sparked in the area on March 29. The largest of the two is just east of Merritt in Lower Nicola, on Sunshine Valley Road just off of Hwy. 8.

As of the afternoon of March 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard has the fire listed as ‘New’ and at 4.10 hectares.

The suspected cause is unknown at the time.

Another 1.6-hectare wildfire is also burning at Kanaka Bar along the Fraser River. It is expected that it was human-caused.

Kanaka Bar is approximately 14 kilometres south of the Village of Lytton, which burned to the ground in the hectic 2021 wildfire season. Over 1,500 wildfires burned throughout B.C. last year, many in the aftermath of a historic heat dome that gripped the B.C. Interior.

READ MORE: Kamloops Mounties investigate body found in North Thompson River

READ MORE: Roman-style restaurant opens in Rotary Centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloopsMerritt

Previous story
‘Gift from God’: Fernie-born arm-wrestling pro makes comeback after life-altering injury
Next story
B.C. reveals 5-year action plan to implement UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Just Posted

Saunders leaving court during cross examination (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘I am ashamed, embarrassed’: Kelowna fraudulent social worker claims remorse

(Photo - Douglas Farrow)
Okanagan College Coyotes open first season since 2019

Ron Ewert has been named the new fire chief for North Westside. He starts Feb. 22. (RDCO photo)
New North Westside fire chief resigns

Tyler Chan of the Vernon Vipers is pinned to the boards by West Kelowna’s Zach Reim while Jayden Price comes in to help during the Warriors’ 4-3 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kal Tire Place. The two rivals face each other in Round 1 of the league playoffs starting Friday in West Kelowna. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Eight years between playoff dates for Vernon Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors