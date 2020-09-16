Map of Little White Mountain wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

A wildfire has broken out near Little White Mountain, approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

According to Taylor McDonald, BC Wildfire Services, the fire is currently classified as out of control and it’s estimated to be three hectares in size.

“The fire showed no growth overnight, which is great news to hear,” said McDonald.

“Our crews were unable to find access yesterday evening due to visibility with the thick smoke in the air, but this morning the visibility has improved.”

BC Wildfire currently has three initial attack crew members responding, supported by a 12 person crew and one helicopter.

Lighting is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Legions feel the pandemic pressure

READ MORE: Annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair goes virtual

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man
Next story
Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Just Posted

Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

City provides financial relief for Vernon attraction

O’Keefe Ranch granted loan deferrals after year of financial strain brought on by COVID-19

Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

Rapattack firefighters from Shuswap take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Salmon Arm-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Limited liquor sales hurt business, not parties: Kelowna bars

Last week, the province ordered a ban on alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m.

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Tired of the smoke? People on Facebook suggest throwing rocks at it

The plan calls for Americans to throw rocks north, sending smoke to Canada, where it will be ‘politely asked to leave’

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

Most Read