(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfire sparks south of Kelowna at Lebanon Creek

It is not yet known how the fire started or how big it is

Another wildfire has sparked on Wednesday (June 30) just south of Kelowna near Lebanon Creek.

The BC Wildfire Service has not yet confirmed a cause of the fire, nor how big it is.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.

READ MORE: Small wildfire sparks outside of Peachland

READ MORE: 3 new wildfires pop up east of Kelowna

On Tuesday, a wildfire measured at 0.30 hectares sparked just west of Darke Lake, located near two wildfires that are under control in the Peachland area. Three new wildfires also popped up, just east of Kelowna Tuesday evening, each ranging between 0.50 hectares and three hectares in size.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland
Next story
As the Titanic decays, expedition will monitor deterioration

Just Posted

Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park amid a heat wave that has temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
No heat-related deaths in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused a blown transformer that ignited a small fire Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Blown transformer sparks fire in Vernon

(Black Press file photo)
Weather alert issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
No heat-related deaths in the city: Kelowna RCMP