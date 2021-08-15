Wildfire sparks off Okanagan Connector near Peachland

Smoke and a helicopter visible near Peachland on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Kerry Hutter photo)Smoke and a helicopter visible near Peachland on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Kerry Hutter photo)
(Vince Clifton photo)(Vince Clifton photo)
(Candace Chevallier photo)(Candace Chevallier photo)
(Kerry Hutter photo)(Kerry Hutter photo)

Update: 7:03 p.m.

The wildfire near Peachland is now estimated to be eight hectares in size, said BC Wildfire Service.

Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Brenda Mine Road have also been closed. Crews are on scene and Drive BC is urging motorists to expect delays.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area. There are currently 11 personnel, four helicopters, four skimmers, heavy equipment and a water tender. BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are currently at the scene.

Another wildfire has ignited on Sunday evening near Peachland.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Charlene Mortensen said the fire was discovered around 5 p.m. and the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene alongside wildfire crews.

Currently, a single helicopter is bucketing water to the blaze.

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours regarding the size of the blaze.

