Wildfire sparks off Okanagan Connector near Peachland

Update: 7:03 p.m.

The wildfire near Peachland is now estimated to be eight hectares in size, said BC Wildfire Service.

Westbound lanes between Highway 97 and Brenda Mine Road have also been closed. Crews are on scene and Drive BC is urging motorists to expect delays.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area. There are currently 11 personnel, four helicopters, four skimmers, heavy equipment and a water tender. BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are currently at the scene.

Fire off the Okanagan Connector seen from the Peachland waterfront. Estimated 8 ha in size. pic.twitter.com/XXN9AwYA2E — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 16, 2021

Another wildfire has ignited on Sunday evening near Peachland.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Charlene Mortensen said the fire was discovered around 5 p.m. and the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene alongside wildfire crews.

Currently, a single helicopter is bucketing water to the blaze.

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours regarding the size of the blaze.

