UPDATE: Now extinguished, wildfire sparks near Merritt

The blaze is an estimated .01 hectares in size

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The grass fire near Merritt appears to have been extinguished.

Crews are on the scene.

Original:

A small wildfire has sparked near Merritt.

The blaze was first reported about 7 a.m. off Airport Road.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was an estimated .01 hectares.

Winds are forecast to gust up to 50 km/hr in the area on Wednesday.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Nicola region with daytime highs reaching low to mid-30s in the coming days.

READ MORE: Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan

