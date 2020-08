The fire is estimated to be 0.01 hectares in size

A small wildfire has sparked near Big White.

The blaze was first noted earlier today (Aug. 2) and remains at 0.01 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The Capital News has reached out to the Kamloops Fire Centre for more information.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires