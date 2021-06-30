UPDATE: Wildfire near Bastion Bay area of Shuswap classified as out of control

Update June 30, 11:43 a.m.
A wildfire at Blackwood Creek, near Bastion Bay, is confirmed to be out of control.
According to a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre the blaze is .2 hectares in size.
Three personnel are on scene fighting the fire.
Original story:
A wildfire has sparked near Bastion Bay.
On June 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported a .01 hectare wildfire, northwest of Canoe Point.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A fire information officer from the Kamloops Fire Centre said crews are on their way to the scene, if not already there.
