Area where fire is located. (BC Wildfire)

Area where fire is located. (BC Wildfire)

Wildfire 7 kilometres outside Armstrong 1 hectare in size

The fire was reported late Monday night

UPDATE 7 a.m.

The City of Armstrong has activated its level one emergency operation centre to monitor the new wildfire that’s seven kilometres outside of town.

Started around 9:20 p.m. Monday night (Aug. 21), the blaze is around one hectare in size. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire are monitoring the situation and will have air support on Tuesday morning.

The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

Original

A spot fire ignited Monday evening on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision after lightning sparked in the area. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.

BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze to be 0.009 hectares in size.

Identified as the Kendry Creek blaze, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is assessing the situation alongside BC Wildfire to determine the best plan of attack.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

For those looking to prepare properties including, farm areas and homes from wildfire threat, visit https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>Departments>Emergency- Information.

For more information contact: mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos
Next story
West Edmonton Mall locked down as 3 seriously injured in shooting

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
West Kelowna schools in wildfire protocol mode

(Rhonda Laturnus /Rescue Ranch)
Tough mutts have extra time to train before Kelowna dog-obstacle course

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

File photo
Kelowna teacher charged child luring