Wildfire sparked north of Merritt, estimated 8 hectares

A wildfire has sparked 27 kilometres north of Merritt.
BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near the Chattaway Lake FSR and estimates that the blaze is currently eight hectares in size.
“A large column of smoke is visible from Merritt, Logan Lake, Lower Nicola, the Coquihalla Highway and as far away as Kamloops,” the Service said on Twitter.
